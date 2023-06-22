Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.40

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.40 and traded as low as C$15.89. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$16.18, with a volume of 77,872 shares changing hands.

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -115.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.40.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seabridge Gold news, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$140,000.00. Company insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

