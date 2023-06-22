Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.88.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

