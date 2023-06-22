Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shell by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,903 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,200,672,000 after acquiring an additional 312,570 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $658,071,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

