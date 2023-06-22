Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of SHLS opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.64 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 29.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,106 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,483,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after buying an additional 3,663,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

