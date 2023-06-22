Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.16) to GBX 340 ($4.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.48) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 316.43 ($4.05).

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 254.60 ($3.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.17. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25,460.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.67. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.62).

Insider Activity

About SSP Group

In other news, insider Tim Lodge acquired 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($16,350.10). In other news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.16), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($61,773.70). Also, insider Tim Lodge acquired 4,840 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($16,350.10). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,984 shares of company stock worth $1,315,306. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

