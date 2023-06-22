SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.52

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.07. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 16,551 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

SigmaTron International ( NASDAQ:SGMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

