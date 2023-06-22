Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 5,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCAR. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on autonomous driving. The fund may use options to leverage performance. VCAR was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

