Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Trading Down 2.1%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.81 and last traded at C$12.83. Approximately 121,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 142,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGR.UN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$769.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.27.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

