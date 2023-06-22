Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.17

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.17 and traded as high as $31.46. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 428,187 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SNN. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smith & Nephew

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.9% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

