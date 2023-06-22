Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67. The company has a market cap of $419.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

