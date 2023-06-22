Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

