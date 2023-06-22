SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) PT Raised to $6.20

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.80 to $6.20 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of SOUN opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $817.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.49.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $42,697.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,145.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $685,793.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,956.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $42,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,145.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 592,528 shares of company stock worth $1,899,143 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $44,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

