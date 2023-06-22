Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Lowered to C$6.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SDE. CIBC reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.94.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

TSE SDE opened at C$5.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$922.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.60. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$16.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.9947507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

