SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2,236.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,870 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPYV opened at $42.42 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.