Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $1.13. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 985,753 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $223.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 245,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 155,868 shares in the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.