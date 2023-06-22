Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.