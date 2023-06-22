Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,235 shares of company stock worth $4,502,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 91,369 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

