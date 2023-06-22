Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,506,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 654,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,978,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,506,175.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Squarespace Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 347,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 207,097 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQSP opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

