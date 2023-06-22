SSP Group’s (SSPG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSPG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.48) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.16) to GBX 340 ($4.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 316.43 ($4.05).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 254.60 ($3.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.17. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25,460.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, insider Tim Lodge acquired 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($16,350.10). In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.16), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($61,773.70). Also, insider Tim Lodge bought 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($16,350.10). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,984 shares of company stock worth $1,315,306. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

