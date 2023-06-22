St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 1,500 ($19.19) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.30).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised St. James’s Place to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,390 ($17.79) to GBX 1,400 ($17.91) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($17.15) to GBX 1,460 ($18.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.09) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.19) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,400.56 ($17.92).

St. James's Place Stock Performance

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,095.50 ($14.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,155.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 904.60 ($11.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,310 ($16.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

St. James's Place Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Croft sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,151 ($14.73), for a total value of £1,323.65 ($1,693.73). 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

