Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $119.20

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $119.20 and traded as high as $140.59. Standex International shares last traded at $139.17, with a volume of 65,397 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Standex International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Standex International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Standex International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

