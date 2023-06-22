Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.72

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.72 and traded as high as $14.15. Star Group shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 19,770 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Star Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Star Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $496.98 million, a P/E ratio of 139.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $737.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 650.07%.

Insider Activity at Star Group

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $235,222.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,446,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,001,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Star Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Star Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Star Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

