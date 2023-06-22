StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.83

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $3.97. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 616,840 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GASS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $148.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,823.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.