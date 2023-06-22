Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.71

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.71 and traded as high as C$66.58. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$65.81, with a volume of 129,800 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.21. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of C$710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$711.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4.4326923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.