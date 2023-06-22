Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 70,745 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the average volume of 46,595 call options.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

