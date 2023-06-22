Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEOAY shares. Bank of America upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DNB Markets downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 3.6 %

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.14. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

