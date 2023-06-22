Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Shares Down 0%

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. 994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF

The Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Gold Backed Bond index. The fund tracks an index that provides broad exposure to USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds while using near term gold futures to potentially hedge inflation risk.

