Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after buying an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $297.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

