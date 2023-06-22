Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 20,700 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $419.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

