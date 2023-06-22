Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $852,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 839,959 shares of company stock worth $29,807,816. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average is $103.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

