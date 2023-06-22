Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.94. The company has a market cap of $293.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.