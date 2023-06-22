Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $3.75

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.90. Super Group shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 46,085 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $363.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.93 million. Super Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,345,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,751,000 after buying an additional 139,316 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Group by 122.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.