Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.57.

Surge Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

TSE:SGY opened at C$7.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$709.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.94 and a 1-year high of C$10.98.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$161.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.40 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 44.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.8988903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

