Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $425.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Research analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,358,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

