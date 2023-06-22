Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) PT Raised to $69.00 at Barrington Research

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $425.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Research analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,650,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,059,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,763,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Surmodics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

