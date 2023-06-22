Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Shares Down 1.5%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 63,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 384,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.33.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.42. Analysts predict that Surrozen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Surrozen during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in shares of Surrozen by 3,102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 757,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 523,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

