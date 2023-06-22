Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Shares Down 1.5%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 63,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 384,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Surrozen Stock Down 1.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.33.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.42. Analysts predict that Surrozen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
