Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Shares Down 1.5%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 63,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 384,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Surrozen Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.33.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.42. Analysts predict that Surrozen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

Surrozen Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Surrozen during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in shares of Surrozen by 3,102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 757,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 523,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.