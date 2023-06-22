SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ) Stock Price Down 14.9%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ – Get Rating) shares were down 14.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 836,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,781,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

