TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.17

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$55.17 and traded as low as C$53.27. TC Energy shares last traded at C$53.51, with a volume of 8,887,063 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. CSFB dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.66.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

