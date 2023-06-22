Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) versus SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Critical Survey

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teladoc Health and SHL Telemedicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 17 7 0 2.29 SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus price target of $32.78, suggesting a potential upside of 33.86%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

81.8% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of SHL Telemedicine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Teladoc Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Teladoc Health and SHL Telemedicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.41 billion 1.67 -$13.66 billion ($43.58) -0.56 SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SHL Telemedicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and SHL Telemedicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -285.51% -5.81% -3.91% SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Teladoc Health beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health



Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services. The BetterHelp segment includes virtual mental health and other wellness services. The company was founded in June 2002, by George Byron Brooks, Michael Gorton, and Gary Wald and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

About SHL Telemedicine



SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. SHL Telemedicine Ltd is based in Israel.

