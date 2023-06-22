Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.74

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.74 and traded as high as $40.31. Textainer Group shares last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 277,000 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,829,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
