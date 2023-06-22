Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.74

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.74 and traded as high as $40.31. Textainer Group shares last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 277,000 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Textainer Group had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $194.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,829,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.