TFB Advisors LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,168 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

