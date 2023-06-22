TFB Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

