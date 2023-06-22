TFB Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $430.45 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.50 and a 200 day moving average of $251.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

