TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to C$171.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$151.60.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at C$138.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. The firm has a market cap of C$12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$150.81. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$95.35 and a 12-month high of C$173.90.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

