The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Shares Down 7%

Shares of The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The Star Entertainment Group Stock Down 7.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.