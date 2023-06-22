Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Shares Gap Down to $537.30

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $537.30, but opened at $512.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares last traded at $520.10, with a volume of 606,108 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $537.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,208,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

