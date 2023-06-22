THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 95 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on THG from GBX 47 ($0.60) to GBX 50 ($0.64) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.25.

THG Price Performance

THGPF stock opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. THG has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

