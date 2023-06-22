Thomasville National Bank Has $19.20 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.