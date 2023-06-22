Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.83 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 297.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

