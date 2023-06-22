Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWM shares. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TWM opened at C$0.90 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$382.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$614.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$685.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.00999 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.